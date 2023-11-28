The Ingredient Swap You Should Try For Better Tasting Kimchi

Kimchi is typically made with Napa cabbage, but it can also be made with radishes and cucumbers, or any crunchy, hardy vegetable such as cauliflower and carrots. The fresh veggies are brined with salt to break down the cell walls of the vegetables and kill any unwanted bacteria before adding the spicy sauce, onions, and garlic, and letting fermentation take its course. For anywhere from two days to a week, the naturally occurring lactic acid bacteria found in the veggies will slowly ferment, which gives the kimchi its signature tangy, umami flavor.

Fermented foods, including kimchi, need a little bit of starch to feed the microorganisms that are doing all the work of fermenting. These organisms are living cells and they need a source of nutrients while they do their work of breaking down lactic acid, which is where starch comes in. If you've got some Napa cabbage and other ingredients for kimchi in the kitchen, but no rice flour, it's easy to use a potato instead.

The microorganisms will happily dine on potato starch, so it is okay to swap out the rice flour for any kind of potato you have in your pantry. All you have to do is peel and grate a raw potato, and briefly boil it in hot water to make a paste that should look a bit like loose mashed potatoes.