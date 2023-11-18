The Trick For Getting Super Crispy Skin On BBQ Chicken

Chicken is one of the most beloved cuts of meat to barbecue, coming behind only steak and burgers, according to Statistica, and it's no wonder why. Before you take a bite of grilled barbecue chicken, you're first met with its signature scent — a smoky, sweet, and saucy aroma. After you're lured in by that wonderful smell, you grab one of those glazed BBQ drumsticks, thighs, or wings, and bite into the tender, succulent meat accompanied by the tangy sweetness of the sauce. However, nothing is as lackluster as a soggy bite of chicken — everyone loves a crispy skin paired with the tender, juicy meat within, after all. So how do you achieve that perfectly crispy chicken skin, you ask?

You can level up any barbecue chicken recipe, but to specifically achieve crispy skin on barbecue chicken, pivot in your cooking process when making this dish. Instead of cooking, flipping, and basting your barbecue chicken on a grill, simply opt for roasting the chicken in the oven and cooking the chicken and barbecue sauce separately. Not only does cooking the chicken on its own result in much crispier chicken skin, but it also makes for a much more efficient cooking process.