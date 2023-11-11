Ranch Dressing Is A Powerhouse Ingredient For Amping Up Potato Soup

Ranch dressing mix isn't just for whipping up a tangy and tasty salad topping; this packet of potent flavoring can be used as seasoning for a number of different dishes, from sprinkling atop popcorn to punching up breading for baked ranch chicken. One of the best applications for ranch, though, is mixed into deliciously starchy potatoes. Potatoes serve as a great vessel for ranch's tangy, herby flavors, taking on its delectably aromatic taste and providing a layer of creamy or golden-fried indulgence all its own.

For a unique twist on the potato-ranch pairing, try adding a packet of powdered ranch dressing mix to your next pot of homemade potato soup. It's an easy and inexpensive yet very effective way of bringing a huge amount of extra flavor to a soup. The packet of dressing mix dissolves in the soup's moisture, imparting full flavor and a smooth texture to the dish as it simmers on the stovetop. You won't be able to get enough.