Your Grocery Store's Meat-To-Fat Ratio Label Isn't Always What It Seems

Ground beef may seem simple at first glance, but it comes in various gradings — here's what you should know before buying ground beef. If you've ever noticed a ratio on the package for ground beef, you're probably wondering what 80/20 means or 90/20. That's the ratio between ground beef and fat, with the fattier mixes of ground beef having a more even ratio. You'd probably think that these fat-to-meat ratios are a result of naturally butchering a cow. However, they aren't what they seem.

In an interview with the Kitchn, butcher Jen Prezioso explained that most ground beef ratios are a result of mixing trimmings with meat and grinding it together. This fatty mixture is used as a way for grocery chains to sell parts of the cow that customers may have otherwise avoided. Preizoso said, "A lot of people come into the shop asking for 80/20, but I don't put any extra fat in my fresh ground beef or chopped meat."

For a cut with natural fat, chuck roast is typically chosen and ground up. However, some butcher shops choose to separate their lean meat and fat trimmings into separate piles. They then combine them. This helps determine the ratio that you see on the package.