The Microwave Hack For Homemade Veggie Chips In A Flash

Veggie chips are an excellent way to enjoy a tasty, crunchy snack that is potentially free of all of the trans fats and other less-than-optimal ingredients that regular potato chips can contain. (Yes, even if the package says zero grams of trans fats, they may still have plenty of the heart-clogging oil, per a study by the CDC!) Unfortunately, the colorful and oftentimes healthier alternative also costs an arm and a leg. But what if you could make them at home for a fraction of the price?

The good news is you can, and there are actually a number of ways to do so, from the stovetop to the oven to the air fryer. But there's another way that might come as a surprise: You can actually make veggie chips with ease right in the microwave, and it will only take a few minutes after the initial slicing.

So gather up those veggies, your mandolin or vegetable peeler, and whatever seasoning you would like to add, and get ready for some tasty chips that won't contain any unhealthy trans fats. Even better, since you're making them from real veggies, you can also rest assured that they've got a lot of good stuff like vitamins and minerals left in.