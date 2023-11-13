Baba Au Rhum Is The Boozy French Cake Perfect For Cold Weather

Cold weather is the perfect time for sipping on boozy hot drinks, such as spiked eggnog, a cozy hot toddy, or an adult version of hot chocolate. If you're a fan of the sweet/alcoholic flavor combo of these beverages, you might want to give some booze-infused desserts a whirl as well.

One treat that might fit the bill here is Baba au Rhum, a French dessert that consists of yeasted cake soaked in delicious hard liquor syrup. The name translates to 'rum baba,' and as you may imagine, the syrup used on the cake is traditionally rum-based. It's often served as an individual-sized treat, but some people prefer to make it into larger forms, such as a bundt cake. The result is a dessert that's moist and packed with flavor. It's often paired with chantilly cream and has warm flavors thanks to the rum, making it feel like a cozy treat for a cold day.

While the idea of rum babas is pretty straightforward, there are a few things to know if you want to make this dessert, namely concerning the ingredients. That way, you can get a flavor profile that reminds you of sweater weather.