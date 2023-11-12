Why You Should Fry Chicken In Order Of Largest Piece To Smallest

Imagine the sound of sizzling hot chicken when it hits the oil, the crunch of that first bite, the steam rising from juicy, perfectly cooked meat — yes, we're talking about the soul-satisfying experience of crispy homemade fried chicken. It's a culinary joyride that many are hesitant to take on at home, considering the potential kitchen tornado and the unpredictable results with different cuts. However, there's a simple strategy that can elevate your home frying game to that of a seasoned Southern grandma's: Start with the big pieces and work your way down to the little guys.

Here's the lowdown: Larger pieces of chicken, like thighs or breasts, retain heat better than their smaller counterparts. They'll hog that cozy warmth much longer than small cuts like wings or drumettes, meaning that they can sit out while you finish frying and still be hot come time to eat. What's more, they take their sweet time to cook through properly. By orchestrating your frying sequence from largest to smallest, you're ensuring that all pieces reach the finish line around the same time — piping hot, golden, and ready for the spotlight on your dinner plate.