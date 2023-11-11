Balsamic Vinegar Is The Ingredient Your Pot Roast Has Been Missing

It's amazing what a difference just a pinch of this or a splash of that can make in some dishes — so much so that a meal can come out lacking in overall flavor because of one missing ingredient or it can be completely elevated with just a hint of an extra one. When it comes to a fantastic slow-cooked pot roast, balsamic vinegar is that show-stopping ingredient, and it definitely does not take much to make a big difference.

In a way, balsamic vinegar is a lot like Worcestershire sauce. They're both known for their bouquet of sweet and tangy flavors as well as their power to amplify a wide range of recipes, but it's balsamic vinegar's stronger acidic nature that makes it the must-use ingredient for your next pot roast. And it's not just about the flavor profile either. While red meat makes for a great roast, it can sometimes turn out tough. The acid in a balsamic vinegar marinade will make short work of any hard-to-chew fat and connective tissue to make your roast even more melt-in-your-mouth delicious.