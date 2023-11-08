Make Use Of Leftover Chocolate Ice Cream And Drop It In Some Eggnog
The holidays are a time for festive seasonal beverages such as hot chocolate, spiced apple cider, and tasty eggnog. If it's the latter you're going for, you know that this drink typically has rich, creamy vanilla and seasonal spice flavors and sometimes an alcoholic twist.
Rather than sticking to standard eggnog, why not make a chocolate variety? Chocolate eggnog is the yin to a classic eggnog recipe's yang. It still has the same creamy texture but with a different flavor twist. One way to make chocolate eggnog involves adding chocolate ice cream to enhance the rich taste and texture even more. Plus, it's a great way to use up leftovers of this frozen treat if you've got some hanging around! If this sounds intriguing, here's what you need to know about adding chocolate ice cream to your eggnog in order to get the perfect twist on a classic holiday beverage.
What to know about adding chocolate ice cream to eggnog
To make this chocolate ice cream twist on the holiday drink, you'll first want to make some eggnog from scratch. Traditionally, eggnog is made using regular milk. However, for this twist, it pays to use chocolate milk instead. This will enhance the flavors of the drink and give it an even richer, chocolatey taste.
Another thing to know about adding chocolate ice cream to eggnog is that you shouldn't add it immediately. First, whisk your eggs and sugar. Then, cook them with the chocolate milk until they're thick but not boiling. Next, take them off the heat, move them to a separate bowl, and add in the ice cream. Because the ingredients will be hot, the ice cream will melt into them.
You should also know that when making this drink, you'll still need to add a bit of vanilla and nutmeg – just like you would with regular eggnog. You could even add other seasonal spices if you like, such as cinnamon or cloves. Or, if you're a fan of spiked eggnog, you could always add a splash of brandy, bourbon, rum, or another liquor that pairs well with the beverage. Finish with your favorite toppings, a dusting of spices, whipped cream, or even chocolate shavings.
Other ways to make chocolate eggnog
If this whole ice cream methodology for making chocolate eggnog sounds too complicated, you'll be happy to know there are other ways to whip up this twist. The easiest method is to skip the homemade eggnog recipe and start with a store-bought base. Then, add the unique flavor by mixing in chocolate syrup, unsweetened cocoa powder, chopped and melted chocolate, or a combination of these.
For those willing to start from scratch, go ahead and make a classic homemade eggnog, but add mix-ins such as melted chocolate, syrup, unsweetened cocoa powder, or a combination of these to give the drink its flavor. So, whichever way strikes your fancy, when it comes to making chocolate eggnog, know that you've got plenty of options for whipping up a delicious twist on this holiday beverage. This season, give it a try. You may even like it more than regular eggnog!