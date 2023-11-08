Make Use Of Leftover Chocolate Ice Cream And Drop It In Some Eggnog

To make this chocolate ice cream twist on the holiday drink, you'll first want to make some eggnog from scratch. Traditionally, eggnog is made using regular milk. However, for this twist, it pays to use chocolate milk instead. This will enhance the flavors of the drink and give it an even richer, chocolatey taste.

Another thing to know about adding chocolate ice cream to eggnog is that you shouldn't add it immediately. First, whisk your eggs and sugar. Then, cook them with the chocolate milk until they're thick but not boiling. Next, take them off the heat, move them to a separate bowl, and add in the ice cream. Because the ingredients will be hot, the ice cream will melt into them.

You should also know that when making this drink, you'll still need to add a bit of vanilla and nutmeg – just like you would with regular eggnog. You could even add other seasonal spices if you like, such as cinnamon or cloves. Or, if you're a fan of spiked eggnog, you could always add a splash of brandy, bourbon, rum, or another liquor that pairs well with the beverage. Finish with your favorite toppings, a dusting of spices, whipped cream, or even chocolate shavings.