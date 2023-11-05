The Best Way To Store Cream Of Tartar For Maximum Freshness

Generally speaking, cream of tartar doesn't spoil over time so much as it loses its potency to be effective. Over time, you may see it start to clump up — while this can be a sign of excess moisture, small clumps are completely normal and require nothing more than a little sifting with a fork. However, if you're seeing large clumps and/or yellowish discoloration, it's a sure sign that the cream of tartar has fully expired and needs to be replaced.

Given that cream of tartar can still be used for up to six months after its expiry date, you might find yourself unsure if a recently expired batch will be effective or not. If there seems to be nothing visually off about it, a good way to test its potency is to mix a bit of baking soda and a half teaspoon of cream of tartar into a small cup of warm water. If the mixture reacts by bubbling up, the cream of tartar is still good to go. If the mixture stays more or less flat, you'll know that all the chemical properties it has in baking are gone, and you'll need a new carton.

Another thing to keep in mind is that it's far from impossible for cream of tartar to spoil or mold and become actively unsafe to consume. If you live in a particularly humid region and haven't stored your cream of tartar in a tightly secured container, or haven't been careful about using damp utensils on it, you may find spots of mold growing inside long before its expiry date.