The Sweet Ingredient For Mouth-Watering Grilled Pork Chops

It's perfectly reasonable to start your pork chop and honey journey with the basic golden-hued liquid that often comes in a bear-shaped bottle. Not only is it affordable, but its standardized flavor is predictable and easy to work with. Still, you might want to branch out and try any number of specialty kinds of honey which can impart a variety of different flavors and colors. Buckwheat honey is one that is known to go particularly well with meats and is often used in marinades. Its darker color will also help create a beautiful crust.

Consider orange blossom honey for something a little lighter in color and flavor. Sweet and soft on the palate, this honey will work well for marinades, glazes, and sauces alike. When it comes to glazes, sweetness is key of course. So you also might want to try honey with an extra high fructose count like tupelo. Just beware of sticker shock — it is one of the pricier types of honey around, after all.

Another option is to make butter from an actual honeycomb. Use the butter for cooking your pork chops and let a pat of the stuff melt on top if you like. If you would prefer to use a dry rub then you're still in luck. Just pick up some dehydrated honey powder and combine it with spices — or make use of one of the many commercial varieties out there.