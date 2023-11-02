How Long Will Dry Ice Keep Your Meat Frozen?
If you're planning on traveling long distances for your next barbecue, you will want to make sure that your meat stays frozen. To do so, try packing your cooler with dry ice instead of the regular variety. With an average temperature of minus 109.3 degrees Fahrenheit, dry ice keeps things cooler, especially when shipping food. Likewise, it doesn't melt like normal ice, preventing that hamburger meat from becoming a sopping mess.
According to the FDA, meat must stay at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to avoid potential foodborne illnesses. Fortunately, you should have plenty of time if you're transporting with dry ice. On average, dry ice will keep your meat frozen for 24 to 48 hours. Of course, these averages depend on both the size of your cooler as well as the amount of ice you use.
According to Penguin Dry Ice, your meat should stay frozen for up to 24 hours in a 25-quart cooler with 10 pounds of dry ice. If you want to increase that time, you'll need to add more. The larger the cooler, the more ice is needed. Of course, insulation plays a role, as well.
How to avoid frezer burn
One pitfall to avoid when using dry ice is freezer burn. Given the extreme temperatures of dry ice, it shouldn't come in physical contact with your meat. Freezer burn is caused by the evaporation of the outer layer of moisture on the meat, which affects the overall quality and texture. You can easily avoid freezer burn by properly packing your cooler.
For the same reasons as above, you want to avoid directly handling dry ice. Without protective gear, extreme temperatures can cause burns to exposed skin if handled, so make sure you're practicing proper safety. When packing your cooler, layer in the dry ice first. Then, create a protective layer with cardboard or another material to separate the ice from the meat. Stack another layer of cardboard on top, and finish packing your cooler with dry ice. This bottom and top layer will keep the meat well insulated.
Alternatives to dry ice
Many opt to use dry ice for transportation when regular ice doesn't quite make sense. Dry ice lasts up to three times longer than regular ice, making it a good alternative when transporting meat long distances. However, there are alternatives to dry ice if you prefer not to deal with the hassle of layering your cooler. Dry ice packs are an alternative that has the strengths of dry ice without some of its weaknesses. The name is a bit of a misnomer, as the product doesn't actually contain dry ice. However, like dry ice, dry ice packs will keep your meat frozen (up to two days), thanks to thermal conduction. Whether you use dry ice or dry ice packaging, it's a good idea to freeze your meat first and use an insulated cooler.
However, it's worth noting that dry ice packs don't get as cold as dry ice. Likewise, there are several brands on the market, so results may vary from brand to brand. It's best to do your own research to decide what may fit your needs.