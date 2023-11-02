How Long Will Dry Ice Keep Your Meat Frozen?

If you're planning on traveling long distances for your next barbecue, you will want to make sure that your meat stays frozen. To do so, try packing your cooler with dry ice instead of the regular variety. With an average temperature of minus 109.3 degrees Fahrenheit, dry ice keeps things cooler, especially when shipping food. Likewise, it doesn't melt like normal ice, preventing that hamburger meat from becoming a sopping mess.

According to the FDA, meat must stay at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to avoid potential foodborne illnesses. Fortunately, you should have plenty of time if you're transporting with dry ice. On average, dry ice will keep your meat frozen for 24 to 48 hours. Of course, these averages depend on both the size of your cooler as well as the amount of ice you use.

According to Penguin Dry Ice, your meat should stay frozen for up to 24 hours in a 25-quart cooler with 10 pounds of dry ice. If you want to increase that time, you'll need to add more. The larger the cooler, the more ice is needed. Of course, insulation plays a role, as well.