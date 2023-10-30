6 Of The Best Store-Bought Frozen Pierogies, Ranked

Severino potato and cheese pierogies have found themselves at the tail end of our ranking, and it's not without reason. In a world where the competition for the finest frozen pierogies is fierce, Severino's offering leaves much to be desired. The overwhelming onion presence in these potato and cheese pierogies is what pushed them to last place. While onions can undoubtedly complement the overall flavor profile, Severino's rendition crosses the line into overly pungent, overshadowing the other elements of the dumplings.

Regarding texture, the potato component can best be described as okay. It doesn't shine with the creamy, flavorful consistency that you'd hope for in a quality potato and cheese option. Moreover, the cheese, which should be a star in this classic combination, feels like an afterthought. Its presence is disappointingly subtle and fails to contribute that delightful cheesy richness that's expected from a top-tier pierogi. While the quantity of filling in Severino's pierogies is commendable, the dough itself falls short. It lacks the flavor and texture necessary to make the overall culinary experience truly enjoyable. It's a bland backdrop that doesn't elevate the filling as it should.

Overall, Severino's potato and cheese pierogies fall short of expectations. They are not bad, per se, but you won't find any balance with this option. These were meh on all levels.