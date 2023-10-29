Canned Tuna Ceviche Is A Convenient Twist On A Fancy Classic

Seafood has a certain quality that people just love, which is why dishes such as fresh oysters, shrimp cocktails, and ceviche are so popular. The only trouble with these foods is that while they taste great, the fish, mollusks, and crustaceans used to make them tend to be quite expensive.

That's where canned tuna comes in. If it's ceviche you want to make, rather than spending tons of money on fresh tuna, you can use this packaged substitute as an easy way to make a twist on the fancy dish. The result is an appetizer that feels decadent but doesn't break the bank.

Of course, since you're using canned tuna instead of fresh tuna, the ceviche will look and taste a little bit different than the original version. Nevertheless, it's worth giving this snack a whirl, so we've outlined exactly what to expect when you prep and serve this tasty variation.