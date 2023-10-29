Canned Tuna Ceviche Is A Convenient Twist On A Fancy Classic
Seafood has a certain quality that people just love, which is why dishes such as fresh oysters, shrimp cocktails, and ceviche are so popular. The only trouble with these foods is that while they taste great, the fish, mollusks, and crustaceans used to make them tend to be quite expensive.
That's where canned tuna comes in. If it's ceviche you want to make, rather than spending tons of money on fresh tuna, you can use this packaged substitute as an easy way to make a twist on the fancy dish. The result is an appetizer that feels decadent but doesn't break the bank.
Of course, since you're using canned tuna instead of fresh tuna, the ceviche will look and taste a little bit different than the original version. Nevertheless, it's worth giving this snack a whirl, so we've outlined exactly what to expect when you prep and serve this tasty variation.
Fresh tuna ceviche vs canned tuna ceviche
One of the key differences between canned and fresh tuna ceviche is that the latter uses raw, sushi-grade fish, whereas canned tuna is pre-cooked. This changes both the texture and the flavor since raw tuna has a mild taste and a smooth, soft texture. Canned tuna, on the other hand, has a bolder flavor and a flaky yet moist consistency. Of course, its flavor can vary a bit depending on which type you choose, be it skipjack, albacore, or yellowfin.
It's also important to note that canned tuna doesn't only contain fish. It also includes water or oil and may have other additives, such as salt or broth that are incorporated during processing. These, too, may affect the flavor of your ceviche. On the other hand, if you're buying fresh tuna, all you're getting is fish.
As you can see, whether you use canned or fresh seafood can play a big role in the final product. Both options can make for delicious snacks but you're guaranteed different results.
Can you use other canned seafood to make ceviche?
Canned tuna isn't the only type of packaged seafood out there. You can also find canned clams, shrimp, salmon, and more. Just like with tuna, you can use these ingredients to make fun twists on a classy ceviche recipe.
For instance, you can use a can of salmon paired with diced veggies such as onion and tomato, herbs, and a touch of lemon to whip up a ceviche-style salad. You could try using canned oysters to create a different variety of this appetizer, or you could even make the dish using sardines. Feel free to get creative and experiment with different types of canned seafood to see which version you like best.
Besides using canned seafood, you can also play around with ceviche recipes that don't include any fish or shellfish at all. For instance, you can swap out the tuna, shrimp, or other ocean-dwelling critters for canned hearts of palm to make a vegan version. The next time you're craving a special appetizer but don't want to spend a lot, consider making one of these easy and affordable alternatives.