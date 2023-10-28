The Cream Of Tartar Substitutes You Already Have In Your Kitchen

If you're an avid baker, more than likely you've used recipes with cream of tartar as an ingredient. Also known as potassium acid tartrate or potassium bitartrate, cream of tartar is used to stabilize egg whites, which helps the meringue on your homemade lemon meringue pie to keep its shape. It also gives chewiness to cookies by keeping sugars from crystallizing. Baking powder often contains cream of tartar because it kickstarts leaveners.

Although cream of tartar features in many baking recipes, it's not as well known as other common baking staples, such as flour, sugar, and baking soda. As a result, you might get halfway through a recipe only to discover you don't have this key ingredient in your pantry.

Luckily, there are several simple replacements for cream of tartar that you likely already have in your kitchen, including lemon juice, vinegar, and corn syrup. If you have to reach for a substitute, however, you should know how — and when — to successfully make the swap, and what the results might be if you don't use anything.