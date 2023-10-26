What Exactly Does Salted Egg Yolk Ice Cream Taste Like?

In all their rich, fatty goodness, egg yolks are added to countless desserts for the flavor and texture they provide. Salted egg yolks are a wondrous extension of this, and their presence in ice cream evokes similar enthusiasm. You may be wondering, "Isn't it too savory?" Yet sweet and savory combinations in ice cream are not as rare as you might think. There are varieties like everything bagel ice cream, creamy mayonnaise, and the classic salted caramel. So, it's not as unconventional as you might initially assume.

The flavor of salted egg yolk ice cream is reminiscent of liu sha bao, a fluffy steamed bun filled with molten salted egg custard. These buns are rich and creamy, as well as sweet and salty. In ice cream form, the salted yolks are typically part of the ice cream's base — although sometimes they're used as a topping — and paired with a sweet flavor like custard, white chocolate, or even pineapple. This usually balances the salty, eggy elements of the yolk with the sweet notes of the cream. The result is buttery, sugary, and tangy — just about everything you could want in an ice cream.