Is It Possible To Freeze Whipped Cream To Use For Later?

By freezing the whipped cream, you can extend its shelf life much longer than you would if you simply put it in the freezer. You will be able to pair the topping with whatever dessert you decide to fix. Frozen whipped cream could potentially be safe to eat indefinitely if frozen at the right temperature. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, food stored at a temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower will last indefinitely and be safe to consume. The cold prevents bacteria growth.

However, food does begin to degrade in quality over time, meaning you probably shouldn't eat four-year-old whipped cream. Likewise, you will want to ensure that your freezer stays that cold as well. For best quality, you should eat that frozen whipped cream within six months.

When defrosting whipped cream, you probably want to avoid popular methods like cold water as moisture can ruin whipped cream, given its soft nature. While whipped cream and Cool Whip differ in ingredients, you can follow similar guidelines to thawing whipped cream as you would its manufactured cousin. One of the best ways to defrost the topping is to stick it in the fridge for a couple of hours. You'll know it's ready when it's soft to the touch.