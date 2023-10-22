Is It Possible To Freeze Whipped Cream To Use For Later?
There's nothing quite like fresh whipped cream to go along with your favorite desserts. However, whipped cream doesn't have the longest shelf life, lasting only a couple of days in the fridge. The dessert topping loses its quality in under a week, making it hard to prep desserts for the future. Sure, you could always buy Cool Whip instead, but while the topping may taste somewhat similar, Cool Whip is loaded with additives and sugars. It begs the question then, is it possible to freeze cool whip?
The short answer is yes, you can freeze whipped cream. In fact, it's a great way to preserve the topping to use down the line. However, there are certain steps you can take to ensure that you don't end up making a mess. For one, consider placing your whipped cream on parchment paper. This should prevent it from sticking during the freezing process, making it easy to remove when you're ready to use. Likewise, if you want to avoid freezer burn, don't put your whipped cream in the freezer unprotected. Instead, use an air-tight container.
How long does frozen whipped cream last
By freezing the whipped cream, you can extend its shelf life much longer than you would if you simply put it in the freezer. You will be able to pair the topping with whatever dessert you decide to fix. Frozen whipped cream could potentially be safe to eat indefinitely if frozen at the right temperature. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, food stored at a temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower will last indefinitely and be safe to consume. The cold prevents bacteria growth.
However, food does begin to degrade in quality over time, meaning you probably shouldn't eat four-year-old whipped cream. Likewise, you will want to ensure that your freezer stays that cold as well. For best quality, you should eat that frozen whipped cream within six months.
When defrosting whipped cream, you probably want to avoid popular methods like cold water as moisture can ruin whipped cream, given its soft nature. While whipped cream and Cool Whip differ in ingredients, you can follow similar guidelines to thawing whipped cream as you would its manufactured cousin. One of the best ways to defrost the topping is to stick it in the fridge for a couple of hours. You'll know it's ready when it's soft to the touch.
Pairings for frozen whipped cream
It should go without saying that many of the desserts and dishes that work well with fresh whipped cream also go well with frozen whipped cream as well. For instance, consider thawing some whipped cream and pairing it with some fruit for a light snack. Alternatively, you could use the whipped cream as a topping for a strawberry shortcake or pair it with the zestiness of a key lime pie. It's easy to place the whipped topping while frozen, and then let it thaw atop your dessert before serving.
It's important to note that frozen whipped cream may lose some of its quality and texture. Don't expect the same light and airiness that fresh whipped cream might have. So, it's not recommended to fix and freeze in large quantities. But keeping small leftovers of whipped cream can revolutionize one of the most important drinks of the day — that morning cup of joe. Adding frozen whipped cream to the top of a hot cup of coffee will give your drink added sweetness and creaminess as the whipped topping melts. It also adds a splash of decoration to what can be a boring drink visually.