What Is Backstrap Meat And What Can You Do With It?

Backstrap (Longissimus dorsi) consists of the long strips of muscle that start at the shoulder blades on deer, elk, moose, and other four-legged animals and run down the length of the spine, all the way to the final vertebrae. Generally, when most people talk about backstrap they are referring to venison — or deer meat. This cut is renowned for being especially tender and low in fat. Although it is a muscle, it is not one that is in constant use — hence its tenderness.

There are a variety of dishes that can be made with backstrap, including grilled or pan-seared steaks, medallions, kebabs, venison steak tartare, and chops. Backstrap is also an excellent cut for everything from fajitas to a big juicy roast and it goes well in chili or breaded and fried for crusted venison. Another great option is stuffing the cut and then wrapping it in bacon. Since it is a muscle it's best cooked on the rarer side and it will become tough and chewy if it is overcooked, so it's important to keep that in mind when selecting how to prepare a backstrap. Of course, if tenderness is not the goal, it can also be dried and made into jerky.