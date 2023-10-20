Break Out The Cookie Cutters And Turn Your Eggs Into Fun Shapes
If you've ever wondered how the cooks at your favorite restaurant or fast food spot make the eggs for your breakfast sandwich so perfectly round, the answer is simple — they use egg rings. You can try the same concept at home to get not just round eggs, but eggs in just about any shape. Simply break out your cookie cutters and get to cracking.
If you've got picky little eaters who turn their noses up at eggs, this fun trick is sure to change their minds and put a smile on their faces. Just imagine the way their eyes will light up (and their plate will become clean) when you slide a plate shaped like their favorite animal in front of them. If you don't have kids, it's still just as enjoyable for grown-ups, too. There is one caveat of course. This will only work if you use metal or silicone cookie cutters. Accidentally using a plastic one will result in a terrible mess and smell — not to mention some ruined cookware.
Ideas for eggs in all fun shapes and sizes
It's super easy to make egg patties in just about any shape. Just crack your eggs in a bowl and stir before pouring them into a cookie cutter mold. But don't forget the cooking oil so your eggs don't get stuck, of course. Alternatively, you can use liquid eggs to make the process even easier and save on some cleaning time.
Also, you'll want to be sure to use a cookie cutter that has a wide enough middle section if you want an egg style that maintains the integrity of your yolk. Some interesting shapes to try for this might be a gingerbread person or teddy bear that will have a big yellow belly with the perfect sunnyside-up egg. Whichever way you choose, your kiddos (or kiddos at heart) will certainly enjoy decorating once everything is cooked too. Break out the ketchup, hollandaise sauce, shredded cheese, paprika, black pepper, salsa, and whatever else you might like to top your creation with.
What else can you make with cookie cutter shapes?
Beyond just eggs — or cookies for that matter — you can go a step further and use cookie cutters to cut shapes out of sliced bread, ham, and cheese, and assemble an entire breakfast sandwich in the same fun shape. And, go all out for the holidays and make pumpkin- and ghost-shaped breakfast sandwiches for Halloween, or Christmas trees and gingerbread people in December, too.
If you're wondering what other breakfast foods can be made into fun shapes using your cookie cutters, another exciting option is mini pancakes! Not only will everyone in your household love flapjacks shaped like stars, hearts, and more, but they'll be extra excited to decorate the breakfast plate with syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles.
You can also use cookie cutters in place of muffin trays or to bake cornbread into all sorts of shapes. As you can see, cookie cutters aren't just for cookies; there are plenty of ingenious ways to use them.