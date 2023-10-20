Break Out The Cookie Cutters And Turn Your Eggs Into Fun Shapes

If you've ever wondered how the cooks at your favorite restaurant or fast food spot make the eggs for your breakfast sandwich so perfectly round, the answer is simple — they use egg rings. You can try the same concept at home to get not just round eggs, but eggs in just about any shape. Simply break out your cookie cutters and get to cracking.

If you've got picky little eaters who turn their noses up at eggs, this fun trick is sure to change their minds and put a smile on their faces. Just imagine the way their eyes will light up (and their plate will become clean) when you slide a plate shaped like their favorite animal in front of them. If you don't have kids, it's still just as enjoyable for grown-ups, too. There is one caveat of course. This will only work if you use metal or silicone cookie cutters. Accidentally using a plastic one will result in a terrible mess and smell — not to mention some ruined cookware.