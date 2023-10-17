Cornbread Ice Cream Sandwiches Are The Frozen Dessert You Need To Try

When your cookies are cool and snap when you break one in half, you're ready to start making sandwiches. Take your ice cream out of the freezer and let it stand on the counter for about 10 minutes so it's soft but not melted. When the ice cream is soft enough to scoop but not soupy, lay your cookies on a sheet tray that will fit into your freezer and spread a thick layer of ice cream on half the cookies. Top them with the rest of the cookies, then transfer them to the freezer for a few hours to let them set. If you want to give them something extra, roll the edges in chocolate, rainbow sprinkles, or mini chocolate chips before putting them in the freezer. Once your ice cream sandwiches are completely frozen, they're ready to serve.

As for flavors, cornbread cookies with vanilla ice cream will be delicious all on their own if you want to keep things simple. But since you're already experimenting, play with different ice creams and add ingredients to jazz up your cookies. Cornbread has a pretty neutral flavor that plays well with all kinds of herbs and spices, and you can use any variety of ice cream as long as it's not so chunky with ingredients that it's hard to spread when it's softened. The only limit to your cornbread ice cream sandwiches is your imagination.