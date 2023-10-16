Is It Ever Safe To Eat Meat Past Its Expiration Date?

If you're one to buy your groceries a week in advance, you may have encountered this issue. Life gets in the way, and you don't get around to cooking those pork chops or hamburger patties on the day you planned. Meat bought at the store generally has a best-used-by date or sell-by-date to note its freshness, but how stringent should you be when following that date? Is it okay to ever eat meat past its expiration date? According to the FDA, the quality of meat starts to deteriorate after it passes its expiration date, but it may still be safe for consumption.

You should look for signs of spoilage and judge the overall quality of the meat before consumption. However, some experts recommend practicing caution and tossing any meat that's past its expiration date.

Still, there are ways to extend the shelf life of your meat for when you want to cook it. There's also a difference between a sell-by date and an expiration date.