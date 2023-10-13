What's The Best Way To Cook Honeynut Squash For Maximum Flavor?

Squash is all the rage nowadays, and it makes perfect sense. These gourds (which are technically fruits) are not only tasty but are also full of nutrients and antioxidants. While you may already know how to cook many winter squashes, such as butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash, there's a new variety on the shelves that you may not have seen before: honeynut squash. Honeynut squash was made by crossing buttercup and butternut squash; it's a smaller and sweeter version of its parent gourds. So, how do you cook it?

Honeynut squash can be cooked similarly to butternut squash, meaning that it can be used in many of the same creative butternut squash recipes. However, the best way to cook honeynut squash to bring out the most flavor is by roasting it in the oven. This is because the heat from the oven softens the flesh of the gourd and caramelizes the natural sugars inside, which brings out that characteristic sweet and nutty flavor. Thirty to 40 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick.

But before you pop the squash in the oven, the first thing you should decide is what flavors you want to season it with.