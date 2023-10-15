The Seasoning Tip That Could Make Or Break Your Canned Chili

There's a reason why low-sodium stock, beans, vegetables, and other canned goods are typically recommended, particularly in recipes. Sodium levels in canned goods can add up quickly, especially when more than one ingredient in a recipe has high salt content.

Some non-canned ingredients, like cured meats or aged cheese, have sodium as well and will contribute salt to the dish simply by being included. Throw in a little bacon and add some aged cheddar to an already-salty dish like canned chili, and you might just push that sodium level overboard.

The more salty ingredients that go into a recipe, the less control you have over adjusting seasoning later on. You can always add salt to a dish, but it's much trickier to remove it or balance it out.

Beyond overseasoning, there are other reasons why avoiding sodium may be ideal. High-sodium diets can affect the heart and increase blood pressure, according to Harvard School of Public Health; if you're avoiding added salt, reach for a low-sodium can of chili. Luckily, many brands of canned goods nowadays offer varieties of favorites with little or no sodium added.