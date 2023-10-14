The Citrus Ingredient That Takes Apple Dumplings To The Next Level

When apple season rolls around, apple treats abound — pies, crumbles, cakes, bars, you name it. Apple dumplings are a particularly fun seasonal treat: Warm baked apple slices or whole-cored apples wrapped in a buttery pastry crust. Some apple dumpling recipes feature a syrupy sauce made of apple cider, apple juice, or even water mixed with sugar. However, for a sweet and slightly citrus-forward substitute, using a lemon-lime soda like Mountain Dew can also get the job done.

Soda might seem like an unusual choice for basting a baked good like an apple dumpling, but the results are just as delicious as any other variation on the classic recipe. The pop is sometimes mixed with a combination of sugar, cinnamon, and butter or simply poured into the bottom of the baking dish alongside the dumplings. Regardless of preparation, it cooks in the oven and turns into a delicious, sticky-sweet topping for these oven-baked treats. When the unusual combination all comes together, it just makes sense.