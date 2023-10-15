The Extra Steps Restaurants Take To Make Pasta Sauce Taste Better

High-quality pasta sauce can taste good on almost anything. Sure, we usually toss it up with a steaming batch of spaghetti, but this savory delight can also add some jazz to dishes ranging from meatball subs to good old-fashioned garlic bread. The only problem? Not everybody has the time or skill to throw together a sauce that can compete with the restaurant down the street.

In fact, more often than not home cooks use pre-made sauces to inject flavor into their Italian fare, with two out of every three U.S. consumers reaching for jarred pasta sauce instead of making their own from scratch. Unfortunately, this can seriously downgrade the overall flavor of your dinner. As food expert George Mahe once wrote for St. Louis Magazine, jarred sauces are full of "taste-altering preservatives and stabilizers." These ingredients are selected to keep jarred fare good while it waits on the shelf, but they also compromise the flavor of what are oftentimes generations-old family recipes.

Next time you're getting ready to make pasta bolognese or cacio e pepe, consider leaving the pre-made fare in the cabinet. Instead, grab some fresh produce and some good seasoning, then taste the difference. Even if the whole cooking process seems like a lot to you, fear not! There are plenty of professional chefs who can provide you with all kinds of helpful tips and tricks to make a pasta dish that tastes like it was made at a real Italian restaurant.