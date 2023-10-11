What Exactly Is Lemon Cream And How Do You Use It?

Lemon is an ingredient that tastes great when paired with both sweet and savory foods, but its tart, citrus flavor really shines in desserts, especially as a filling in cakes and pies. While many of these recipes may call for familiar lemon curd, there's another often-used delicious lemon ingredient that you may not know as well and that's lemon cream. If you've stumbled across this ingredient in a recipe and assumed it was just another term for lemon curd, hold that mixer, and don't go a step further.

While lemon cream is easily confused with lemon curd thanks to very similar names and ingredients, the two are arguably more different than they are alike. Understanding what sets lemon cream apart comes down to knowing how it's made, how that impacts its unique flavor and texture, and the many ways it can be used not only in decadent, citrusy desserts but in everyday fare.