All You Need Is Pasta To Make Canned Soup A Hearty Meal

A can of soup makes for an inexpensive, light, and easy meal that's ready in just a few minutes. These quick meals are always convenient, but they aren't always that filling. They're typically low-calorie and low-volume, and while they're perfect for throwing together a fast lunch, they can leave your stomach growling later in the day.

It's not difficult to doctor up a canned soup to make it a more filling and wholesome meal. Leftover ingredients from the fridge can be tossed in to augment the soup and add protein or other much-needed nutrients. One way to do this is by adding in some starch. Pasta and other grains, such as rice, are likewise inexpensive but add a bit of bulk and fiber to the soup, increasing satiety. These grains can either be cooked directly into the soup with a few extra adjustments or cooked separately and added in later.