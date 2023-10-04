Cinnabon's Secret Menu Review: These New Cinnamon Rolls Will Knock Your Socks Off

Secret menus are fun, whether they are actual word-of-mouth hidden gems only a few people know about, or ones sanctioned by restaurants to add another layer of fun to ordering on the path to eating. While Cinnabon may have had some secret menu items over the years, including being the buns to a bacon cheeseburger in Disney World, it is now ready to share some new secrets with its sweet-toothed customers, starting on, fittingly, National Cinnamon Roll Day. "National Cinnamon Roll Day is our favorite day of the year, and this year is our best celebration yet," said Michael Pittman, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon, in a press release.

In addition to collaborating with Carvel to make a Cinnabon spiced-up soft serve flavor, the company is now ready to unleash four, tailormade secrets, with a little help from its friends Oreo and Ghirardelli. From this point forward, you are privy to the secret knowledge that over-indulgences like TurtleBon, Caramel Lover, Oreo Bon, and the Cookie BonBite Sandwich finally exist in this world. So, are these secrets actually worth sharing, or should we just keep our mouths shut all around? Here is our chew and review, for your eyes only...