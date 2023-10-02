The Meat-Stuffed Indian Potato Pancake You Absolutely Need To Make

Crispy on the outside but divinely fluffy within, potato chops are meat-stuffed potato pancakes that are famous in the western Indian state of Goa. Potato chops are traditionally made at weddings or special occasions but can easily be enjoyed and created anytime. Filled with deliciously spiced ground meat, these mashed potato cakes are then coated with egg and breadcrumbs before being shallow fried. As you can imagine, this guarantees a super-crispy exterior while the meat filling remains moist and juicy.

Some believe the term " chops " originated from the initial recipes containing lamb or pork chops instead of ground meat. In these recipes, the chops would be covered in mashed potatoes before frying, with the chop bone protruding. There is also speculation that the recipe developed in line with rationing during the war, and this is when ground meat may have become a more affordable alternative. Either way, there are now a plethora of potato chop variations available today — ideally suiting different tastes or diets.