How Many Apples Do You Need For Apple Pie?

If you ask any American what their favorite flavor of pie is, the American Pie Council reports nearly one out of five will say apple. This king of pies is a staple at diners and bakeries year-round, but it's especially in demand at the end of the summer and into the fall when apples come into season in North America. The trouble when you're shopping for apple pie supplies, however, is guessing how many you'll need to make an eight- or nine-inch pie. Depending on the variety you're using, a good rule of thumb is to get around eight to 10 apples for each pie.

Apples can vary a lot in size, and not all recipes call for the same amount of apples, but if you're making an easy apple pie, you'll need enough fruit to fill out the pan while also keeping in mind that the apples will cook and break down, and thus lose volume. If you're out at an apple orchard, or you're eyeing a pile of ripe Courtlands at the farmer's market, it's easy to over or underestimate how much fruit you'll need. If you stick to around eight to 10 apples, you'll almost always have the exact amount of fruit for a standard-sized pie.