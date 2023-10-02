Farro Salad Is The Hearty Selection Your Fall Palate Craves

Farro has a reputation for being difficult to cook, which isn't entirely true. Yes, it has to cook longer than other grains, such as quinoa, bulgur, and white rice. However, cooking time really depends on the variety you choose.

Whole, unhusked farro can take up to 30 minutes to cook, while parboiled farro varieties can be ready in 10 minutes flat. The cooking itself isn't actually hard; all you need to do is boil the grains until they're al dente. If you don't have time for that, or you want to step away from the stove to cut your salad ingredients, you can also cook unprocessed farro in a rice cooker on the brown rice setting. Most of the farro at the grocery store is unhusked or parboiled, however — follow the directions on the back of the package to make sure you get the cooking times right.

To make a farro salad, boil your grains, transfer them to a fine mesh sieve, and run cool water over them to stop the cooking process. Then, regardless of what kind of farro you used, let the grains sit in the sieve over the sink for about 10 minutes so that the water drains out. While the grains might seem dry, when you add your salad dressing, which has salt and acid, they'll will release more water, and your salad will get soggy and watery.