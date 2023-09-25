Fuse Your Burger With Pizza And Top Your Patty With Pepperoni And Mozzarella

Pizza goes well with just about everything — there's a reason there's a pizza flavor for just about any snack item you can think of. And there's a reason people love smothering everything from bagels to french fries with mozzarella, pepperoni, and marinara. One combo stands out above the rest, though. When you can't choose between a burger and a slice of pizza, the pizza burger has your back.

Pizza burgers are easy to make at home, require just a few extra ingredients beyond your typical burger, and invoke both the beefy, meaty flavors of a cheeseburger and the oozy goodness of a slice of pepperoni pizza. Making one is as simple as topping a burger patty with mozzarella and sliding a few pepperoni slices on top (though it's even better if you fry the pepperoni a little first, alongside the patty). You can slather your burger in marinara, or just keep it on the side for dipping.