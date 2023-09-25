The Hack To Prevent Your Spices From Clumping Together In Your Chili

The best thing about this hack is how easy it is to do. To start, take a ladle of chili and pour it into a separate bowl. You want to get mostly tomato juice and avoid grabbing a bunch of beans or hamburger. Then, while the separated chili is still hot, add in all of your dried spices one at a time and stir them in until they fully incorporate and dissolve. If there are any spice clumps, you should be able to easily see them and squish them with a fork and then continue stirring until fully mixed in. Once all the spices have been added, go ahead and pour the seasoned liquid back into the main pot and stir.

The above method works perfectly, but if you are looking for a method that doesn't involve getting another bowl dirty, you can add the spices earlier in the recipe as you would for an Indian curry. In Indian cooking, dry spices are often added to the onions after they have been cooked down and before adding any liquid ingredients. Adding the spices at this point in the chili preparation process allows you to toast the spices with the onions and olive oil to help bring out their aromatic qualities. Also, because there isn't much liquid, you will easily be able to spot any clumps and mix them into the soft onions.