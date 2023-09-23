When You're Boiling Meat, Less Water Is Better

Boiling is a popular way to prepare meats in certain cuisines; dishes from French Pot-au-Feu to Nigerian boiled beef all involve putting meats into a simmering pot of water and letting them cook. Some chefs balk at boiling as a preparation method for meat, because if done improperly, it can leach out flavor and cause the meat's fibers to seize up and become tough. However, when done properly, boiled meats can not only be tender, but juicy and flavorful.

Most boiled meat recipes are a misnomer, though: You're not really boiling your food at a rolling high heat, but rather cooking it on a medium heat, allowing it to simmer over time much like a soup or a stew. And when it comes to water, less is more. As the pot simmers, the meat will release juices and rendered-out fat, adding volume and flavor to the liquid in the pot and ensuring your food doesn't burn.