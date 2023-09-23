Dress Your Salad With Spanish Romesco Sauce For A Tangy Twist

While a classic romesco sauce recipe works well as a salad topping, you don't have to stick with what everyone else is doing if you want to step up your salad game. Instead, you can get creative and play around with variations on the classic sauce. One such variation you can implement is to swap out the almonds in your romesco sauce for hazelnuts. Hazelnuts are much more buttery than almonds, giving a richer flavor and reducing the bitterness of your sauce.

Another variation you can use is to play around with the type of vinegar in the sauce. Some recipes call for red wine vinegar while others insist upon sherry vinegar. However, if you don't have either of these on hand, you can always just opt for apple cider vinegar. The flavor will change slightly, but that just means you can figure out which of these sour additives suits your taste buds.

Finally, you can always bypass the typical roasted red pepper romesco sauce and make a green romesco sauce instead. Green romesco sauce uses roasted green bell peppers and poblano chilis to give this traditionally red sauce a totally different color (and flavor). Whichever variation you go for, all of them serve as a great new condiment that's perfect for taking any kind of salad to the next level.