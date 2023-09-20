Should You Fry Crab Cakes In Butter Or Oil?

The answer to whether you should fry crab cakes in butter or oil may be simple and straightforward, or it could come with caveats. That's because it depends on what you mean by frying: Are you planning on deep-frying your crab cakes? Or do you mean to pan-fry (or sauté) them instead?

If the goal is to deep-fry your crab cakes, then the answer is easy. You'll probably want to use a mild vegetable oil. Perhaps most importantly, butter's low smoke point makes it incompatible with the high-heat required for this technique. Another reason is simple — the price. While ghee, a type of clarified butter that contains no water or milk solids and is essentially just pure butterfat, is ideal for deep frying, the amount required for deep frying would make it financially impractical as vegetable oil is significantly cheaper than butter or ghee.

Now, if you're talking about sautéing or pan-frying your crab cakes, the answer is a bit more nuanced. And that's because it is more a matter of taste, so there really isn't a definitive answer. There are plenty of options, however, and which you go with is totally up to you.