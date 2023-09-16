Is Capri From Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?

In May 2011, On Eagle Rock Boulevard in Los Angeles, a little Italian restaurant named The Capri appeared on "Kitchen Nightmares." Owned by identical twins Jeff and Jim Thiel, it had a lot of problems. You may recall the undersides of tables caked in chewing gum, holes in grim green sofas, and defrosted chicken that was "lethal." With a generous amount of swearing, however, Gordon Ramsay successfully stepped in to transform this nightmare into a dream.

Ramsey turned it around with homemade dishes (like meatballs), a renovated restaurant, and a huge boost in morale. The Capri turned from a dire eatery into a proud institution. Unfortunately, even after the successes from Ramsey's appearance, The Capri closed its doors for good on 9th September 2019.

The move was apparently due to a decline in sales, along with some family health issues. While the twins may have closed the doors to The Capri for good, however, its memory lives on.