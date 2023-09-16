9 Overcooked Foods You Might Not Want To Eat And Why

It's no secret that we should avoid undercooked foods. American government organizations, like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have long warned against consuming raw or undercooked fare. After all, it's a fact of basic food hygiene that harmful bacteria often reside on the surface of uncooked food items. If we don't follow the pre-approved standards for thoroughly heating our ingredients, we could find ourselves infected with nasty foodborne illnesses, from E. Coli to Salmonella.

Because of this dynamic, it's easy to assume that overcooking our food isn't such a bad thing. Sure, overcooked meat and fish don't exactly taste great, but isn't a little bit of charring safer than a full-blown episode of food poisoning? When choosing between scorching our dinners or serving them raw, wouldn't it be better to tend more towards the first option?

While it can be tempting to fall into this mindset, the reality is that neither undercooked nor overcooked food is particularly good for you. Of course, a chunk of meat that's literally burnt along the edges is much less likely to give you a stomach bug (as long as it reached the recommended internal temperature while cooking), but that doesn't mean that eating charred food is healthy over the long term. In fact, overdone foods can actually harm you, both with their terrible smell and potentially high levels of carcinogens. From crispy potatoes to homemade gravy, these are the foods you don't want to overcook.