How To Get Perfectly Crisp Puffed Potatoes

They're not french fries, they're not hash browns, and they're not tater tots. They're puffed potatoes, and they are just one of many recipes that have skyrocketed in popularity via TikTok. A combination of all the best qualities of french fries and potato chips, these fried spuds are fluffy, puffy, airy, and light, and look like little golden-brown pillows. While making them does take some time, equipment, and frying know-how, the results are deliciously crispy, and much more interesting than the average fry.

The trick for getting these treats to puff up in the proper way? They're fried twice. The first fry cooks them through, then the second dip in the oil gets them puffy, crunchy and ready for salting and dipping into a favorite sauce. Just make sure to have a proper thermometer on hand to check oil temperature, as cooking these requires frying at two separate temperatures for best results.