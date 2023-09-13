The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Add A Smoky Finish To Any Dish

If you're looking to add a robust, smoky accent to your next appetizer or entree without firing up the grill, this is the tip for you. Surprisingly, this ingredient even works well with baked goods. Just imagine some smoky goodness added to your sourdough bread recipe or a crusty French baguette with a hint of smoke and your mouth will certainly be watering in anticipation. Or, maybe you'd prefer to add a little smokiness to a cheese sauce, instead — that's also an option, as are vegetables and really anything that you can think of that could use a little boost. The possibilities are almost endless once this fun addition finds its way into your kitchen.

And no, the product in question isn't liquid smoke. Although it is a bit similar, this surprising and unexpected ingredient has some important differences. It does not contain any potential additives such as molasses or vinegar and it is made using a slightly different process.