What Makes Lu Rou Fan, A Taiwanese Meat Sauce, So Unique?

In Taiwan, you don't have to go far to find a warm bowl of lu rou fan. The braised pork dish, which translates to "stewed meat rice," is served up at countless restaurants, street vendors, and home kitchens across the East Asian country. Like beef noodle soup, hot pot, xiao long bao soup dumplings, and burrito-shaped fan tuan, the dish is an essential facet of Taiwanese comfort food.

Lu rou fan is so central to Taiwanese cuisine, in fact, that the Taipei government launched a campaign claiming ownership over it in 2011. Officials handed out bowl upon bowl of the dish to locals as a way of settling the age-old dispute over whether it originated in Taiwan or Shandong, China.

Of course, lu rou fan's intriguing history isn't the only thing that makes it unique; its ingredients are what set it apart from other braised meat dishes around the globe. While variations abound, the dish's standard form calls for minced pork braised in rice wine, soy sauce, water, sugar, and five-spice powder until tender and saucy. However, some Taiwanese chefs divert from that order. Lu rou fan is often served over rice or noodles.