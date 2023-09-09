What Are White Sweet Potatoes And How Do You Cook With Them?

Most of us are familiar with the fall-favorite vegetable that is the sweet potato. During the cozy autumn months, this treat gets baked into all kinds of yummy dishes, such as sweet potato casserole and sweet potato pie. While these recipes usually entail your classic, orange sweet potatoes, that's actually not the only kind of sweet potato out there. Another sweet potato that you may not have heard of before is the white sweet potato.

White sweet potatoes are a variety of sweet potato that have golden-colored skin and white flesh. They have a mild, nutty flavor somewhat similar to that of an orange sweet potato. Here's a deeper breakdown of white sweet potatoes are and what makes them different from orange sweet potatoes. Plus, we have a few ways that you can cook with white sweet potatoes if you decide to pick some up at your local supermarket.