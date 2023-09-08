The Simple Spoon Hack To Prevent Water From Boiling Over

If you want to try the spoon hack on your next spaghetti night, it's important that you always use a wooden spoon. While there are lots of other utensils that can span the width of a pot, materials like plastic and metal can't work the same boilover miracle. Metal spoons and spatulas conduct the heat from the steam rising out of the pot, and the starchy bubbles will easily grow up and around them as if they were a part of the pot itself. Plus, a metal spoon will get very hot, and you run the risk of burning your hand by leaving it over the steam. Plastic spoons don't work much better, and they also get too hot. Unless you're using a silicone spatula, you may even melt the spoon. Wooden spoons don't conduct heat like plastic and metal, and even when they're wet their surface remains rough, which is what bursts all the bubbles. They won't also won't melt, and they don't tend to get so hot that you can't touch them.

Any type of wooden spoon will do, even the inexpensive bamboo ones you can get in the grocery store (which are not so coincidentally often sold in the pasta aisle). Next time you put a pot on the stove to boil, slap a wooden spoon across the top and see for yourself just how easy it is to stop a boilover in its tracks.