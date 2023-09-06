The Chef-Approved Way To Get The Best Flavor Out Of Fresh Fish

Chef Mourad Lahlou says the key to preparing the best-tasting fish is to steam it. "Steaming is a powerful way to create pristine flavors," he said in Food and Wine.

Whereas other preparation methods — such as grilling or frying — can cover up the distinct flavors of fish, Lahlou praised steaming as a way to maintain its integrity. "When you take a piece of fish and steam it over water ... you actually taste the ingredients."

Chefs have used steaming as a go-to for a long time — it's definitely not a new technique in their repertoire. ”Steaming gives you the ability to infuse flavors and maintain the critical juices,” Chef David Bouley told the New York Times over 20 years ago.

By keeping those juices locked in and infusing flavors instead of dousing them in seasonings and tossing them into a pan, you will be able to appreciate its simplicity. For fish lovers, steaming presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy it in its freshest state — without the risk of any other flavors overpowering the delicate and unique flavors. If you've never tried it before, it's time to give it a chance.