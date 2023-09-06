The Chef-Approved Way To Get The Best Flavor Out Of Fresh Fish
With so many ways to prepare fish, it might be hard to decide which method to use at any given time. One evening, you may be in the mood to bake it with herbs and spices or sauté it in rich, creamy garlic butter. Another evening might have you craving it in a crispy batter that's been deep-fried, ready to dip in homemade tartar sauce. Perhaps it's fish grilled whole that has your stomach growling, or maybe even a big juicy pot of your favorite bouillabaisse recipe. But what if you really just want to showcase the mouth-watering taste of a beautiful filet fresh from the fishmonger?
In that case, you'll want to choose a cooking method that doesn't impart the fish with a bunch of other strong, competing flavors. Fortunately, a chef-approved way allows fresh fish to shine on its own. It's probably one you haven't given much consideration up until now.
A chef favorite for mouthwatering fish
Chef Mourad Lahlou says the key to preparing the best-tasting fish is to steam it. "Steaming is a powerful way to create pristine flavors," he said in Food and Wine.
Whereas other preparation methods — such as grilling or frying — can cover up the distinct flavors of fish, Lahlou praised steaming as a way to maintain its integrity. "When you take a piece of fish and steam it over water ... you actually taste the ingredients."
Chefs have used steaming as a go-to for a long time — it's definitely not a new technique in their repertoire. ”Steaming gives you the ability to infuse flavors and maintain the critical juices,” Chef David Bouley told the New York Times over 20 years ago.
By keeping those juices locked in and infusing flavors instead of dousing them in seasonings and tossing them into a pan, you will be able to appreciate its simplicity. For fish lovers, steaming presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy it in its freshest state — without the risk of any other flavors overpowering the delicate and unique flavors. If you've never tried it before, it's time to give it a chance.
Stick to fresh fish
When steaming fish, be sure to use the freshest specimen possible. Although trying a new technique might have your stomach growling right now, you don't want to grab something from the supermarket that was caught who knows when and kept in the display case until it's sold. Instead, opt for a fishmonger — or better yet — the fish you caught straight from the lake that same day.
You can minimize the amount of ingredients needed by using the freshest fish possible. A few herbs and citrus peels in the water can be enough to steam a delectable filet. Or you can go all out and try a ginger-soy steamed fish. Since the steaming process will lock the fish's natural flavors into its flesh, the abundance of seasonings won't detract from it. Steaming also works well for whole fish — just make sure it's as fresh as possible.