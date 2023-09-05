What Are Moroccan Meat Cigars And What Are They Made Of?
For many households in the U.S., a plate of party food involves items like chicken nuggets, jalapeño poppers, and mozzarella sticks. Rather than dishing up the same old finger food at your next get-together, why not mix things up and add something different to the spread? Enter Moroccan meat cigars — a party food hailing from, you guessed it, Morocco, although they're also common in Israel.
These tasty bites are sort of like spring rolls and are made by rolling up a mixture of ground beef, crushed tomatoes, and spices in a special type of pastry dough. Then, they're fried until the result is crispy and golden brown. Of course, there's a little bit more nuance to Moroccan cigars than the major ingredients and the fact that they come from Morocco. Here's a deeper look into what exactly goes into this popular finger food, as well as a couple of other noteworthy Moroccan snacks you might want to try out.
What goes into a Moroccan cigar?
When it comes to the components of Moroccan cigars, the filling is primarily made up of crushed tomatoes and ground beef. However, it also contains several spices which help give the cigars their characteristic flavor. The spice list for this appetizer varies slightly depending on which recipe you use, but generally, it features cinnamon and cumin. Some recipes also call for additional spices such as ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and paprika.
Another aspect to note about Moroccan cigars is the unique pastry they're made with. Warka dough is slightly thicker than phyllo dough and becomes even flakier once you bake it. You can sometimes find this dough in kosher supermarkets, but if it's not available, spring roll wrappers can be a good substitute. Or, you can use phyllo dough and bake the end product rather than fry it.
While this should give you an idea about how to prepare Moroccan meat cigars, in some parts of North Africa this recipe has actually been converted into a dessert. In that case, the spicy beef mixture is swapped out for a blend of honey, almond paste, and orange blossom water. The cigars are then doused in a sweet syrup for a deliciously sticky result.
Other notable Moroccan party food to try
Moroccan cigars, though excellent, are far from the only appetizers, snacks, and meals enjoyed in the North African country. There are plenty of other notable dishes that you could make and serve at your next party. For example, chebakia is a rose-shaped sweet made of deep-fried pastry that's soaked in honey and orange blossom water. In Morocco, people typically enjoy this dessert during Ramadan, although you can serve it any time you like.
Another delicious Moroccan recipe you could try breaking out is sfenj, a type of donut that is traditionally paired with mint tea. The desserts are sold at bakeries and enjoyed for breakfast or as a sweet treat on special occasions. So, whether you opt to serve Moroccan meat cigars or choose one of these other tasty appetizers or desserts, there's plenty to explore when it comes to this North African country's cuisine.