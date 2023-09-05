What Are Moroccan Meat Cigars And What Are They Made Of?

When it comes to the components of Moroccan cigars, the filling is primarily made up of crushed tomatoes and ground beef. However, it also contains several spices which help give the cigars their characteristic flavor. The spice list for this appetizer varies slightly depending on which recipe you use, but generally, it features cinnamon and cumin. Some recipes also call for additional spices such as ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and paprika.

Another aspect to note about Moroccan cigars is the unique pastry they're made with. Warka dough is slightly thicker than phyllo dough and becomes even flakier once you bake it. You can sometimes find this dough in kosher supermarkets, but if it's not available, spring roll wrappers can be a good substitute. Or, you can use phyllo dough and bake the end product rather than fry it.

While this should give you an idea about how to prepare Moroccan meat cigars, in some parts of North Africa this recipe has actually been converted into a dessert. In that case, the spicy beef mixture is swapped out for a blend of honey, almond paste, and orange blossom water. The cigars are then doused in a sweet syrup for a deliciously sticky result.