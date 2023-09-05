The Microwave Mistake To Avoid When Melting Chocolate

If you've ever tried baking with chocolate, you know that it can be a bit of a pain to work with. While some recipes call for simple chocolate chunks, like classic chocolate chip cookies, others require you to melt the chocolate. Melting chocolate often means breaking out a double boiler, which can be time-consuming. So, rather than fiddle around with water and a pile of pots and bowls, many of us just pop our chocolate in the microwave!

The trouble with the microwave is that although it's certainly faster than melting your chocolate in a double boiler setup, it's can also easily cause your chocolate to seize and go grainy if you're not careful. The good news is that this can be avoided. Rather than putting your chocolate in the microwave for several minutes, melt it in short intervals of about 30 seconds, stirring in between each round of heating.

Here are a few other pro tips to help you properly melt chocolate in the microwave. And in the event that you do accidentally overcook the ingredient and it seizes, here are a few ways to remedy the error.