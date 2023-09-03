14 Substitutes For Cocoa Powder You Should Know About

Don't let it spoil your day if you realize you're out of cocoa powder while making a recipe. Although it might appear that cocoa powder is challenging to replace, several alternatives are available, and some are probably in your refrigerator or pantry. First, there are different types of cocoa powder, such as black cocoa or Dutch process cocoa. Then, there is natural cocoa powder, which is the most popular one that you find in the average grocery store.

If your recipe doesn't specify which type, then natural cocoa powder is likely the one you need because it's the go-to product for simple baking and cooking. When natural cocoa powder is out of the picture, so is some of the acidity in the recipe. Therefore, you either need to include another acidic component, like buttermilk or vinegar, or simply change the leavening agent from baking soda to a better-fitting option.

Meanwhile, you don't need to worry about the acidity if you are replacing Dutch process or black cocoa since they usually work with baking powder instead of soda. These replacements may not be identical to cocoa powder, but they help you to successfully continue your cooking project when you are in a bind. With these options, you have the ability to weigh the pros and cons of each substitute and determine which is most suitable for your specific dish.