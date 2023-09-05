Step Aside, Pumpkins: There's Another Food You Should Be Carving

When summer is over and the pumpkin patch starts heating up for All Hallows Eve, everyone starts going gaga for the orange gourds. Pumpkins might be synonymous with harvest season and Halloween, but that doesn't mean that there aren't other perfectly carvable fruits and veggies out there to mix and match when you're party planning. Watermelon, for example, has an eminently carvable rind that's similar to pumpkins, and you can use all the same tools and templates. Also, unlike squash (which includes pumpkins), you can carve them up to display without wasting the best part — the flesh of the fruit.

Watermelons might seem like an unconventional carvable, especially because they're so popular in the summer. But their season stretches through September, which is long past beach weather in many parts of the country. You should have no problem sourcing a melon or two well into the spooky season. Kids love cut-up watermelon, as do many adults. And a carved watermelon at your next Halloween party is an excellent lower-sugar option to have around during the candy-heavy holiday.