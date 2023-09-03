What Are Bento Cakes And Where Did They Come From?
Most of us are familiar with bento boxes, the packed lunch boxes hailing from Japan and dating back to more than 1,000 years ago. But, have you ever heard of a bento cake? Bento cakes are a popular treat in South Korea. To put it simply, bento cakes are typically round, miniature cakes that measure between 4 and 8 inches in diameter.
These tiny cakes fit snugly into small styrofoam takeout boxes, making them easy to pack into lunchboxes or give as gifts to loved ones. They're often decorated with cute designs and pastel colors and are single-serving cakes (that's not to say you can't share one if you want to).
If the idea of making a bento cake appeals to you, here's a breakdown of how you can do so at home, along with a bit more about the history of the bento cake and where it came from.
The history of the bento cake
As mentioned previously, bento cakes were popularized in South Korea. However, the word "bento" isn't Korean at all — it's Japanese. Bento means "convenience" in Japanese and is a term that dates back to the 1100s. Back then, people packed single-serve bento boxes with staples, such as rice and meat, for lunch. Soon, nearby Asian countries were catching onto the trend and doing the same.
In Korea, the idea of bento boxes led to the rise of bento cakes. Bakeries began selling these convenient little cakes for those who wanted a sweet treat on the go.
While Korea has been making bento cakes for a while, this trend began to spread to the rest of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. People weren't getting together in person, so there was no need for big birthday cakes. Mini bento cakes became a cute, convenient alternative. Today, you can still enjoy these miniature treats, even if the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.
How to make a bento cake
Although there are a few bakeries across the US that offer bento cakes for sale, you can also try making one at home. To make a bento cake, you'll first need to prepare your favorite cake mix or use a box cake mix. Prepare the batter according to the instructions. Then, grease and line a baking sheet (or you can use a rimmed roll tin) with parchment paper, grease the paper again, and pour the batter into the pan. Bake the cake according to the temperature indicated in your cake recipe or on the box mix for just 8-10 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the cake cool.
With your cake base made, it's time to get onto the fun part. Using a 4-inch round cookie cutter, cut circles out of the cake. Next, whip up about 4 cups of your favorite buttercream recipe. Cut out a square of parchment paper, add a dollop of buttercream, and place your first cake layer on it. Then, frost the layer and add another cake circle. You can add a third layer, or you can proceed to frost the entire cake with a crumb coat. Chill the cake so the crumb coat can set, and then frost the cake with another layer of buttercream.
Decorate your cake with designs, sprinkles, or whatever else you like. Finish by packing your bento cake into the traditional styrofoam box.