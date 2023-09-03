What Are Bento Cakes And Where Did They Come From?

Most of us are familiar with bento boxes, the packed lunch boxes hailing from Japan and dating back to more than 1,000 years ago. But, have you ever heard of a bento cake? Bento cakes are a popular treat in South Korea. To put it simply, bento cakes are typically round, miniature cakes that measure between 4 and 8 inches in diameter.

These tiny cakes fit snugly into small styrofoam takeout boxes, making them easy to pack into lunchboxes or give as gifts to loved ones. They're often decorated with cute designs and pastel colors and are single-serving cakes (that's not to say you can't share one if you want to).

If the idea of making a bento cake appeals to you, here's a breakdown of how you can do so at home, along with a bit more about the history of the bento cake and where it came from.