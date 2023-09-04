The Science Behind Why Your Stew Meat Is Turning Out Dry

Slow-braised or stewed meat should be juicy, unctuous, and tender in your mouth. You've been simmering that beef stew for hours, and you take a bite into what should be a perfect mouthful. Your face falls. Why is your meat, sitting there in a very wet stew, so dry it sucks the moisture out of your mouth?

There are two common issues that could cause your stew meat to turn out dry and unsatisfying. The first is that you may be crowding the meat in the browning stage. Even if it seems like way too much work (we've all been there), there's a reason that recipes tell you to brown your meat in batches. Before you make stew, you want to get that good, brown crust on your meat for richer flavor in your soup. To actually get good results, you can't crowd your stew chunks.

Overcrowding meat lowers the temperature enough for the moisture to sit and boil the meat, capping the cooking temperature at 212 degrees. Too much moisture is exuded, and because of the lower temperatures, it can't evaporate quickly enough. The Maillard reaction, which causes browning, starts to happen when the surface of the meat reaches roughly 300 degrees Fahrenheit — something that can't happen when it's steaming in its own juices. In order to achieve browning, that liquid must boil off; however, this takes time, which, in turn, prevents browning and boils the meat.